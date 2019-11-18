Quantcast
10 Watches Under $40,000 That the Collector In Your Life Will Love

Whether it's giving back to veterans or reviving a piece of history, give a watch with a story to tell this season.

Breguet Classique 5177, Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, Zenith Chronomaster II Courtesy of Breguet, Blancpain and Zenith

Gifting a watch is never easy—unless, of course, you’re treating yourself this holiday season. But this year there are plenty of options that should appeal to everyone. Put your money where your heart is with a Ulysee Nardin dive watch that gives back to wounded veterans or a Breitling timepiece created with pro-surfer Kelly slater that helps clean up our oceans. Or give someone a classic that can be passed down as a family heirloom, like Patek Philippe’s rose gold Calatrava or Breguet’s new Classique 5177. If you’re a history buff, you might find Zenith and Blancpain’s retro tributes more up your alley. In any case, there are plenty of options for watch collectors this season—at price points that range from reasonable to serious investment-level. Here are 10 watches under $40,000 to get you in the holiday spirit.

