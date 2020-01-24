This New Smartwatch Is a Virtual Caddie That Knows 41,000 Golf Courses Worldwide

Imagine a caddie you can carry on your wrist—a pocket-sized helper that will tell you wind speed or selects the best club for each shot all while weighing just 2.2 ounces. No need to imagine. Garmin’s new ceramic golf watch does exactly that.

Known as Approach S62, the sleek GPS smartwatch boasts premium golf-tracking technology that promises to drastically improve the time you spend on the course. The “Virtual Caddie” feature includes detailed golf maps for more than 41,000 courses worldwide and can analyze critical factors, like wind speed, terrain and club type.

The “PinPointer” option can assist golfers who are stuck with a blind shot and gives exact directions to the pin, while the “PlaysLike Distance” feature adjusts yardages to compensate for uphill and downhill shots. Additionally, “Hazard View” allows golfers to quickly locate (and subsequently avoid) hazards on the course and the “Green View” displays each green’s true shape.

Avid golfers can make use of the “Autoshot” analyzer to measure and record each shot and gain even more insight into their game by pairing the watch with the Garmin Golf app post play. The app calculates an array of performance stats—like hit/miss percentage and handicap—to keep your game on track.

Approach S62 also features general fitness tracking—such as heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen levels—and has in-built smart notifications to alert you to new emails and texts. It’s even got Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution that effectively replaces your wallet.

The timepiece pairs perfectly with swanky golf attire, too. Approach S62 can be fitted with a white or black strap—available in leather, silicone, nylon, or titanium—and features a large scratch-resistant ceramic bezel. The 1.3-inch color touchscreen is 17 percent larger than the previous model and can be easily read while on the go.

“The Approach S62 gives golfers access to essential golfing information like no other watch on the market with a style that goes beyond the clubhouse,” said Garmin vice president of global consumer sales Dan Bartel.

It really is the golf watch to end all golf watches.

The Approach S62 is available now via the Garmin website and is priced at $499.99.

Check out more images of the watch below: