Girard-Perregaux and Bucherer Team Up for a New Blue Edition of the Laureato Absolute Light Watch

Sometimes, all it takes is a pop of color to make a classic feel new.

On Monday, Girard-Perregaux unveiled a blue version of its Laureato Absolute Light watch in collaboration with Bucherer. As you might expect, the 44 mm timepiece shares a few core design elements with the 1975 original, including its octagonal bezel, but there are also novel touches. Most notably, the limited-edition watch offers a striking transparent case formed from sapphire, which is fastened in place with titanium lugs. The case showcases Bucherer’s house color of blue within an octagonal mainplate (which is often round), giving collectors a detailed view of the GP01800-1143 automatic movement.

Two more titanium lugs unite the sapphire case with a strap made of specialized Girard-Perregaux rubber alloy. The grey strap, which is injected with titanium and finished with a fabric effect texture, was unveiled earlier this year. According to the watchmaker, its specialized rubber provides greater suppleness and resistance than standard rubber.

The Laureato Absolute Light Bucherer also indulges modern collectors with many exposed back components. These details include a hollowed-out barrel drum and a skeletonized gold oscillating weight. The figure’s skeletonized hour and minute hands on the dial also ensure that you have unobstructed views of the self-winding movement. Other details like NAC-treated bridges with circular satin finishing and a variable inertia balance carry through the watchmaker’s traditional finishing.

“Girard-Perregaux is a brand whose origins are rooted in the spirit of collaboration, for instance by uniting établissers in the 18th century under one roof to form one of the earliest manufacturers,” Patrick Pruniax, CEO of Girard-Perregaux, said in a statement. “The Laureato Absolute Light Bucherer Blue is a perfect example of how this ethos persists today.”

Available in a limited release of just 18 examples, the Laureato Absolute Light Bucherer watch can be yours for $94,770. The transparent piece is sold exclusively in select branches of Burcher. Check out the watchmaker’s website for more information.