Girard-Perregaux Introduces Five New Colorful Timepieces to Its Laureato Collection

This year, many traditional Swiss watch manufactures are starting to capitalize on the fact that their timepieces can, and should, be marketed to everyone. Old-school categorizations no longer apply—women are buying men’s timepieces, men are buying women’s; men are buying diamond accented watches, women are buying tool watches. For example, Vacheron Constantin recently released a 36.5 mm Historiques American 1921 on a red leather strap and chose not to market it specifically to ladies or men, promoting the new timepiece as unisex. Girard-Perregaux’s latest 38 mm Summer Edition timepieces, introduced this month to the Laureato collection, are being touted as “uniquely capable of jumping the gender barrier.”

While the array of pastel and brightly hued dials might not immediately come off as genderless, the steel bracelet versions looked the part on both male and female wrists during the press unveiling. The sporty Laureato was first introduced in the 1970s (alongside Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak and Patek Philippe’s Nautilus, which have both seen a recent resurgence in popularity thanks to the era’s revival) and made a comeback when it was reintroduced in 2016 as a limited series paying tribute to Girard-Perregaux’s 225th anniversary. The timepiece features a Clou de Paris hobnail pattern on the dial with a painted finish encased in an octagonal bezel, which, on this new model, is set with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds. The new 38 mm Summer Edition Laureato features the manufacture’s in-house, self-winding GP03300 movement, which has a main plate and oscillating weight engraved with a Côtes de Genève pattern and features 46 hours of power reserve.

But for ladies that still prefer a more traditionally female-proportioned timepiece, Girard-Perregaux has also introduced a 34 mm Laureato Summer Edition in pink and sea green. These versions also come accented with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds, but house the GP13100 quartz movement. (Even as more women are buying mechanical timepieces with more substance and less fluff, the pervasive pink quartz timepiece continues to prevail at Swiss manufactures.)

The 34 mm and 38 mm Laureato Summer Edition timepieces are limited to 75 pieces in each version and come fitted with a stainless steel bracelet or a rubber strap to match the dial.