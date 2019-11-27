Girard-Perregaux’s $16,000 Carbon-Glass Watch Is Finally Available

A classic 20th-century sport watch with an integrated case and bracelet and a fashionably octagonal bezel, the Laureato from Girard-Perregaux has evolved gracefully since its debut in 1975. Case in point is the newest model to join the collection, the Laureato Absolute Rock, a timepiece with retro origins but an unmistakably contemporary vibe.

Introduced as a concept watch in January at Geneva’s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, the Laureato Absolute Rock chronograph is now available as a production model, albeit in a limited run of 100 timepieces.

Housed in a 44 mm carbon glass case—the newfangled material is known for its water resistance, strength and lightness—the watch is made by a proprietary manufacturing process that involves extreme compression. The resulting density contributes to its resistance, as well as its smooth and uniform texture. (How resistant? Carbon glass is reportedly 100 times more so than steel.)

In the case of the Absolute Rock, blue fibers threaded throughout each model in a camo-style pattern make each piece truly one-of-a-kind. Other aesthetic touches include a dial composed of two superimposed, hollowed plates—the top one comes with a sleek black matte finish. The sporty theme continues with a fully integrated black rubber strap.

As far as its mechanism goes, the watch is equipped with the GP03300-1058 automatic movement, which has a 46-hour power reserve and an impressive 419 components. Buyers will have to take the brand’s word for granted when it says the movement is finished with the Côtes de Genève motif, circular graining and bevelling: The watch has a solid caseback that’s been engraved and lacquered with the Laureato Absolute logo.

Girard-Perreguax is playing up the Laureato’s octagonal silhouette in its Absolute Rock promotion campaign, which uses aerial shots of eight iconic locations—from Tokyo’s Shibuya crossing to the densely packed streets of Paris—redrawn to emphasize the eight-sided shape.

The limited-edition is available at select Girard-Perregaux boutiques globally for 15,900 Swiss francs (about $15,940).