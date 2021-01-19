Girard-Perregaux Launches Its First E-Commerce Platform With an Ultralight Carbon Glass Laureato Watch

For its 230th anniversary this year, Girard-Perregaux has gifted itself something big: e-commerce.

As of this week, the Swiss watchmaker has a new online sales platform available to clients in the U.S. and U.K. To mark the occasion, the brand has also unveiled a futuristic take on its classic Laureato sport watch, the new Laureato Absolute Wired, which, for the next month, will be exclusively available for purchase on the site.

Girard-Perregaux chief executive Patrick Pruniaux says that while wholesale distribution continues to be the cornerstone of the brand’s retail strategy, it was no longer possible to avoid direct online sales.

“We have to remain in step with the times and be able to reach any potential client wherever they are,” he tells Robb Report.

The ultra-modern (and, at 94 grams, ultralight) Laureato Absolute Wired perfectly evokes the brand’s forward-thinking ethos. Housed in a 44 mm carbon glass case formed from layers of carbon fiber and fiberglass, the chronograph—like its predecessor, the 2019 Laureato Absolute—is an extremely masculine version of the classic Laureato, which was introduced in 1975. (Since its debut, the model has maintained its signature look: the combination of an octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet, and straight lines paired with seductive curves.)

The Wired edition is distinguished by a matte, slightly textured finish on the case (displayed in uneven strata that makes every watch unique), and electric blue carbon glass decorating the bezel. The dial is made of a sandwich-type construction featuring an upper layer perforated with numerous openings that offer a partial glimpse of the lower layer.

Equipped with a manufacture movement, the self-winding Calibre GP03300-1058 (comprised of 419 components!), it comes on a black rubber strap that matches the black tones of the case and black chronograph pushers (which are made of PVD-treated titanium enhanced with blue detailing).

Available in a limited edition of 88 pieces, the Laureato Absolute Wired retails for $17,700.