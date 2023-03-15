Girard Perregaux and Aston Martin Drop Two New Watches Made of Solid Green Ceramic

Speeding ahead of the onslaught of soon-to-be-dropped watch releases at Watches & Wonders, Girard-Perregaux is fast-tracking the launch of its latest Laureato with the announcement of two solid green ceramic versions in collaboration with Aston Martin that should have collectors racing to call their local authorized dealers.

Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato first appeared in the brand’s collection in 1975. It answered the call of the era, which demanded a highly wearable sports watch for everyday use. The original model debuted the signature octagonal bezel placed on a contrasting round case. These elements have continued to lay the foundation of the Laureato collection through each iteration, including the three variations designed collaboratively with Aston Martin since their partnership began in 2021.

Today, we see the fruits of their labor yet again with the third edition of the Laureato Aston Martin, this time in the luxury sports car manufacturer’s signature British racing green. For nearly 125 years, the green hue has been the trademark of British race cars, including Aston Martin. The tradition began in 1900 with the Gordon Bennett Cup in which various colors were assigned to the cars based on the nationality of the driver. British cars were dressed in green, and the tradition has continued, inspiring the tone of the latest Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin creations.

Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition Girard-Perregaux

A painstaking 18 months in the making, the biggest challenge in creating the Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition was first achieving the proper hue and then replicating it consistently across each of the ceramic components of the watch. This lightweight material comprises zirconium oxide and metallic oxides to produce the perfect green tint. The zirconium oxide selected by Girard-Perregaux is composed of an extremely fine powder, made of micro-beads, each measuring mere fractions of a micron in diameter. By using this specific grade of micro-bead, the structure of the bracelet and case exhibits a notably homogenous appearance. In addition, it allowed the brand to finish the ceramic components with a combination of polished and satin-finished surfaces, an endearing characteristic common to all Laureato models.

Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition Girard-Perregaux

The influence of Aston Martin’s aesthetic extends to other elements of the Laureato as well, for instance, the cross-hatch design of the dial. This diamond-like pattern was found on the Aston Martin logo from 1921 to 1926 as well as the quilted seats found in some of the car marque’s high-performance vehicles. Each version of the Laureato, both 42 mm and 38 mm, fully embody the spirit of the two brands. A major difference between the two sizes is the movement. The 42 mm model is fitted with the Caliber GP01800, while the 38 mm version is equipped with the Caliber GP03300. Both in-house movements are self-winding and can be admired through an exhibition case-back, personalized with the Aston Martin logo.

“From the outset, the design of the Laureato was distinctive, yet cohesive,” remarked Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard-Perregaux in a press conference. “Its styling encompassed geometric, clean-cut lines while exhibiting a slightly gentle character. Contrasting polished and satin-finished surfaces, an ergonomic integrated bracelet and, of course, as always, an in-house movement… are the essential ingredients that have made the Laureato a remarkable success. The same ingredients are much in evidence with the new Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition along with the addition of an interesting, highly contemporary material.”

Both iterations of the Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition will be available through Girard-Perreguax official retailers beginning in June. The 42mm version is priced at $25,800 and limited to just 388 pieces while the 38mm version is priced at $25,000 and limited to only 188 pieces.