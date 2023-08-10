Glashütte Original Just Added Two Limited-Edition Watches to Its Very ’70s Chronograph Line

It’s been nearly a decade since Glashütte Original introduced the Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date in its current 40 mm x 40 mm rounded-square case. In that time, we’ve seen a number of fun and funky hues in the collection, like last year’s “Disco Blue” and “Vibrating Orange” colorways. This year, the brands is taking a bit less bold and more serene approach with two pleasing, limited edition tones that will instantly transport you to the beach in any season: “Golden Bay” and “Ocean Breeze.”

For the seventies inspired sport watch, Glashütte Original has always drawn inspiration from the era’s paisley patterns, floral prints and batik color gradients. For this season’s latest limited edition shades, the brand embraces the more laidback side of the era—think loose clothing and embroidered tunics over bellbottoms and leisure suits. “Golden Bay” is a warm yellow tone evoking the glow of sandy beaches and sunny lagoons, while the light grey-blue “Ocean Breeze” colorway reflects the tint of fresh, clear water and crashing waves. Glashütte Original is one of the few brands producing dials in-house, and both of these variants are rendered in matte lacquer, giving the model a fresh new look.

Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date in Limited Edition Ocean Breeze on Bracelet Glashütte Original

Housed inside the Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date’s signature case, with a streamlined profile and gently rounded corners, you’ll find Glashütte Original’s own caliber 37-02 automatic movement. Visible in all its glory through the sapphire caseback, the 37-02 offers hour, minute and small seconds displays along with a flyback chronograph function. The movement is crafted, decorated and regulated by hand in Glashütte Original’s workshops, with its filigree components finely finished in the traditional manner of Glashütte watchmaking: beveled and polished edges, polished and blued screws and with bridges, balance cock and a skeletonized rotor decorated with the famous Glashütte stripe finish.

WATCH

Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date in Limited Edition Golden Bay on Strap Glashütte Original

Each new colorway of the Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date is limited to just 100 pieces. The bracelet variation will set you back $15,300 while the strap variation comes in at $14,100. Both models are available today. For more information and to purchase, head over to the Glashütte Original website.