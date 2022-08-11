Glashütte Original Adds Groovy New Colors to Its ’70s-Style Sports Watch

Here’s a fun way to close out summer: retro-style chronographs with Disco Blue or Vibrating Orange dials. They sound more like Pantone or nail polish shades, but Glashütte Original has coined the color names to describe the groovy new dials on two limited series models of its Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date watch. The bold dials and the ’70s-style TV screen-shaped case are inspired by the decade that brought us orange wallpaper, shag carpets, disco balls and leisure suits. The colors, according to Glashütte, “evoke sunsets and swimming pools, bright blue skies and exotic cocktails.” They are designed “to lift everyone’s spirits instantly.” And they kind of do, since they stand out against the parade of navy blue and olive green dials currently flooding the market.

The Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date was first introduced in 2014 in its current 40 mm x 40 mm rounded-square case, with crown guards that add a nice modern touch. The watch is a somewhat more affordable alternative to some of the heavyweight colored-dial contenders in the stainless steel sports watch category (The Disco Blue entry seems like a perfect Patek Philippe x Tiffany Nautilus substitute). The Panorama date, one of the largest date windows in sports watches, is a signature feature, and the chronograph hour totalizers appear in an arc-shaped window at 12 o’clock in a stylish twist on the function. (Chronograph minutes are placed conventionally at the 3 o’clock position.) The dial also bears the I/SA marque that attests to its having been made in Glashütte in the Saxony region of Germany.

WATCH

Glashütte Original is one of the few brands producing dials in-house, and it’s clear they’ve made an effort. These two limited editions, as well as a previous Fab Green in a gradient hue, are made of matte lacquer. Hands and markers are coated in Super-LumiNova. Altogether, this is a jazzy, retro sports watch with a modern movement and loads of style. It comes with two straps: matte black rubber and a steel bracelet. It contains an in-house movement, the Glashütte automatic caliber 37-02 with a flyback chronograph, date, small seconds, and a 70-hour power reserve. It is water resistant to 100 meters. Each is limited to 100 pieces, priced at $13,700 on a rubber strap and $14,900 on a steel bracelet.