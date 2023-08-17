Glashütte Original’s Newest Senator Chronometer Is an Elegant Ode to the Sea

One of Glashütte‘s most significant watches just got a refresh.

The German watchmaker debuted a new version of its Senator Chronometer this week which sports a blue-and-gray color scheme chosen to reference the sea. The new white gold watch, like the two other references in the Chronometer line, is housed in a 42 mm case. You’ll also notice a lightly recessed small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock. It’s complemented by Glashütte’s signature Panorama Date at 3 o’clock, which will provide you with a running-time display. And if you look closely at the power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock, you’ll see a small aperture that indicates a.m. and p.m.

A close-up look at Glashütte’s new Senator Chronometer in silver and blue Glashütte

The watch’s elegant dial is animated by an equally refined mechanism. Dubbed calibre 58-08, the house-made manual-wind movement operates at a frequency of 28,000 half-oscillations per hour. It can be viewed through the model’s openwork caseback, where you’ll spot a three-quarter plate, screw-mounted gold chatons, and the hand-engraved balance cook. The movement also provides you with a 44-hour power reserve.

The openwork caseback Glashütte

Before the original 2009 model and its 2023 update released, the town of Glashütte garnered world acclaim for creating Germany’s first marine chronometer. It debuted in 1886 and was sent for testing at the German Naval Observatory in Hamburg. Since then, the Glashütte Original Senator Chronometer has been tested by the German Calibration Service and is duly certified as a chronometer, according to Escapement Magazine. The brand’s design team drew inspiration from the build of those classic timepieces, while applying the same high standards for performance—such as a strict 15-day test run—to today’s Senator Collection models.

Glashütte’s new Senator Chronometer in silver and blue is available now for $32,300. Shop the release at Glashütte Original Boutiques and selected retailers worldwide.