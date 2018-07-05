Glashütte’s New Ladies’ PanoMatic Luna Is an Ultra-Exclusive Limited Edition

Glashütte has unveiled a new ladies’ PanoMatic Luna watch ($20,000) that will be only one of 50 in the world, with just one timepiece available in the U.S. The exclusive introduction from the watchmaker, known predominately for its men’s timepieces, shows a new effort to place an emphasis on its women’s offerings. The new timepiece features 64 brilliant-cut diamonds for a total of 0.95 carats, 18 ruby-studded indexes for the hour markers, and a mother-of-pearl dial set within a 39.4 mm stainless-steel case. Inside, the watch is equipped with a serious caliber 90-12 automatic movement that was developed in-house at Glashütte’s manufacture in Pforzheim, Germany.

A sapphire crystal caseback reveals the exquisitely finished movement. The three-quarter plate’s striped finishing and the hand-engraved balance bridge show off the skilled mastery of Glashütte’s watchmakers. The movement also features a specialized 21-karat-gold skeletonized oscillation weight with a double-G logo. The movement has 42 hours of power reserve and allows for off-center hours and minutes, a seconds counter at six o’clock set within the hour track, a Panorama date, and a moonphase function at two o’clock. The new timepiece is the latest addition to Glashütte’s PanoMatic Luna collection and comes on a vibrant red Louisiana alligator leather strap with a pin buckle.

While Glashütte’s men’s timepieces have long been at the forefront of the brand, the watchmaker has made a point to create high-end complications for serious female collectors complete with a sophisticated aesthetic. The PanoMatic Luna collection, mercifully, is a nice example of a serious watch that doesn’t play up tired female watch-design clichés (i.e., florals, all things pink, or all diamonds/no substance) for which the watch industry is prone. And at 39.4 mm, the watch is just the right size for a woman looking for a timepiece that rests substantially enough on the wrist to show off the complexity of its complications.