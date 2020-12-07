Glenn Spiro Is Bringing His Extraordinary Jewelry to Palm Beach for the First Time

A rare opportunity to view master jeweler Glenn Spiro‘s high-end creations is coming up. The Sotheby’s gallery at 150 Royal Ponciana Plaza in Palm Beach will be exhibiting 40 one-of-a-kind pieces from the house of ‘G.’ Jewels typically reserved for Spiro’s private ateliers in London and Geneva will be on view starting December 9 through the end of the year via an appointment-only salon. “We are very close to Sotheby’s as both a seller and buyer,” Spiro told Robb Report. “Now that they have created this wonderful pop-up to showcase the best of the best, we had no questions once we were invited to join. We gladly accepted.” Spiro is the first high-jeweler to be invited to show at the exhibition.

Highlights include a jaw-dropping statement necklace, set with 27 Colombian cushion-shaped emeralds weighing 236.32-carats set in green titanium with brilliant-cut emeralds accenting the chain, and a pair of turquoise earrings highlighted with 32 GIA-certified pear-shaped diamonds. The earrings feature turquoise fashioned in conical shapes with one pear-shaped diamond inlaid on one side with another pear-shaped diamond dangling on the other. Each turquoise-and-diamond structure curve around a diamond “spine” in an exceptionally unique design.

“In truth too many caused hair loss,” said Spiro when asked which pieces were the most difficult to conceive. “However, I suppose if I had to select just one it must be the Wonderful Emerald Riviera necklace, this was painstaking as every stone had to match which, of course, is an impossible task today.”

But if classic jewels with historical provenance are more up your alley, then you won’t want to miss the show stopping diamond necklace set in titanium on a grey Japanese silk cord which was previously in the hands of the Whitney family. Its centerpiece is a pear-shaped E-VVS2 GIA-certified diamond weighing 27.24-carats, which just barely outshines the 15.45-carat and 12.85-carat pear-shaped diamonds and 8.70-carat Marquise-cut diamond that top it off.

The red carpet-style piece may be temporarily destined for a client’s vault until such events and galas resume, but a 7.18-carat Colombian emerald and Zitan wood ring set in 18-karat gold and subtly adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds is a piece well-suited for all occasions. The Palm Beach set, however, may be vying for a pair of degrade diamond shell earrings with brown-yellow and faint-yellow diamonds weighing 46-carats.

These are just a taste of Spiro’s spectacular pieces that will be on display: we suggest making an appointment early before the jewels swiftly make their way into collector’s hands.