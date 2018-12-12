Grand Seiko Unveils Its First-Ever Limited-Edition Watches for the U.S. Market

With Christmas right around the corner, you’re probably already on the hunt for unique gifts for your loved ones. May we suggest a rib roast aged by Adam Perry Lang for the fun-loving foodie and a three-day buyout of Canyon Ranch for the wellness warrior always on the go? But if you’re still searching for the right gift for the watch aficionado in your life, look no further than Grand Seiko’s first-ever limited-edition U.S. exclusive collection. High-end, handmade Grand Seiko timepieces have been steadily garnering a cult following among watch enthusiasts, and just last year the brand spun off from Seiko to become its own entity. Now its first U.S. exclusive collection has landed in a limited run with timepieces that are bound to be collector’s pieces.

Made in Japan’s Shinshu Watch Studio, the U.S. Limited Edition Grand Seiko SBGA384, SBGA385, and SBGA387 are precise, beautiful timepieces painstakingly designed to last by the mechanical watchmaker. The watches employ traditional Japanese aesthetic traditions like kira-zuri, a type of painting that employs a texture that was often used as a background for Kabuki actors. The word kira-zuri translates as “sparkling painting,” and the dials of these watches create a striking backdrop for their timekeeping mechanisms.

Each 40 mm watch is water-resistant and has a Spring Drive power reserve (up to 72 hours) driven by the caliber 9R15 movement. The watches’ power-reserve indicators are located at eight o’clock and recall the brand’s Japanese heritage with their fan shape. Features include a high-definition dual-curved sapphire crystal with antireflective coating, a see-through caseback, mirror-polished markers and hands, and a three-fold clasp with a push-button release.

The watches differ only in case metal and dial color. The top-of-the-line watch in the collection is the SBGA385 ($53,000) in platinum. Its subtle dial—silver with a faint hint of blue—pairs nicely with its dark navy crocodile strap and platinum case. This watch is limited to just 20 models.

The SBGA384 ($29,500) has an 18-karat rose gold case with a faint gold dial and is limited to just 50 pieces. The watch, with that case and a brown leather crocodile strap, has a more traditional appeal than its pricier counterpart.

With 558 examples priced at $6,800 each, the stainless-steel SBGA387 provides a more accessible entry point. Its icy blue dial is the most vibrantly hued dial of the trio, and the watch comes with two additional crocodile straps in the event that you want to change the look of your timepiece.

Each of the three carefully crafted timepieces will be a welcome addition to any collection—there’s really no wrong answer. Personally, we lean toward the rose gold SBGA384 and the platinum SBGA385, but no matter which of the options you choose, you’ll have a collectible timepiece on your hands with these first-ever Grand Seiko U.S. exclusives.