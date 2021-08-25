Grand Seiko’s New Limited-Edition Green Dial Watches Are Only Available in the US

Since it became an independent luxury brand in 2017, Grand Seiko has cultivated a reputation as an exquisite dial maker and as a watchmaker deeply inspired by the Japanese landscape. The Limited editions have thus far paid tribute to various snow-capped mountains, pristine rivers and frozen lakes in the landscape of its home country—the natural beauty of which rivals Switzerland. The brand’s tribute to nature continues with this trio housed within the Grand Seiko Elegance collection with textured green dials.

The SBG275, SBGW273 and SBGW277 are inspired by the forests of the Genbi Valley in the Iwate Prefecture, where Grand Seiko watches are made. The area is famous for its dramatic and picturesque vistas, with steep, rocky cliffs and lush greenery, including Mount Kurikoma and the flowing waters of the Iwai River. The dials are textured to give off a slight sheen almost like a meteorite, to invoke the reflections of the Genbi Valley’s trees and plants on the rushing waters below.

The SBGW273’s green dial is light and bright, like the new growth that comes with the changing of the seasons. Its navy blue seconds hand provides contrast to the green background of the dial. The SBGW275 dial is teal in color, reminiscent of the flowing waters that have shaped the valley’s landscape. The SGW277 is the purest expression of green, and with its brown leather strap, represents the most literal interpretation of the vegetation that lines the valley walls.

The trio of limited editions are versions of Grand Seiko’s fan-favorite SBGW231, a manual-wind dress watch coveted for its clean, no-date dial and state-of-the-art movement, the manual-wound caliber 9S64, with a 72-hour power reserve and an accuracy of -3 to +5 seconds per day. The watches are sized for most wrists, at 37.3mm wide, with stainless steel cases and polished indexes. All three are priced at $4,900, and limited to 140 pieces each. The SBG275 will be sold exclusively in Grand Seiko boutiques and Grand Seiko online in the U.S. The SBGW273 and SBGW277 will be available at select specialty retailers in the States.