Grand Seiko’s Newest Spring Drive Watch Will Arrive Just in Time for the Holidays

Grand Seiko’s 44GS collection is emblematic of the brand’s design language. When the initial 44GS debuted in 1967, it set the tone for the unique style that would come to define Grand Seiko watches thanks to its “Grammar of Design” code, which spelled out nine standards of aesthetics for the brand’s watches. Since then, we have seen Grand Seiko iterate on the iconic design on numerous occasions from limited edition variations to brightly colored ones. The latest addition to the 44GS collection builds on this lineage with a slim, elegant profile and the brand’s signature Spring Drive movement. This is the Grand Seiko “Asaborake” SBGY011.

The design of Grand Seiko’s latest evolution of the 44GS was inspired by Asaborake, “the moment when dawn draws back the veil of night.” At Grand Seiko, the team shares this experience during a brief period of time when sunlight penetrates the morning mist and begins to reveal the Shinshu mountain range, which neighbors the brand’s watch studio where all Spring Drive models are made. This special moment is notably reflected in the dial design that features a delicate texture and white backdrop.

Heritage Collection “Asaborake” SBGY011 Grand Seiko

In many ways, the Grand Seiko “Asaborake” SBGY011 embodies the original 44GS with a box-shaped sapphire crystal that gives the watch a traditional feel. However, with this iteration, Grand Seiko has reduced the thickness, creating a slim profile and comfortable fit on the wrist. The resulting proportions, a 40mm diameter and 10.5mm thickness, are near perfect.

Inside, you’ll find the hand-wound Spring Drive Caliber 9R31 movement. The attention to detail in the design of the dial layout serves to enhance the enjoyment of the Spring Drive mechanism. Here, Grand Seiko has gently curved the minute and second hands by hand so they rest close to the indices and minute track, which allows the continuous glide of the second hand–Spring Drive’s signature–to be viewed in full glory.

The new Grand Seiko “Asaborake” SBGY011 will join the brand’s Heritage Collection on December 1. You can make it yours for $8,100. Visit your local Grand Seiko Boutique or Grand Seiko authorized retailer for availability.