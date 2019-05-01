Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Greubel Forsey’s Balancier Contemporain Might Be Its Most Versatile Timepiece Yet

The watchmaker managed to shrink its high-level watchmaking into just 39.6 mm.

Greubel Forsey Balancier Contemporain Courtesy of Greubel Forsey.

You may have noticed that watches are shrinking. Makers have been toning down the diameter and thickness of their timepieces in recent years—it’s as much a reaction to the changing face of their clientele as it is a shift in taste toward vintage models (which by today’s standards are relatively petite). But it still came as a surprise in January when Greubel Forsey, a longtime maker of heavy wrist artillery, introduced its 39.6 mm by 12.21 mm Balancier Contemporain ($210,000)—its smallest timepiece to date.

Partners Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey have long been known among collectors for their skilled design and technical expertise. It takes a lot of watch to house the kind of complications they champion, and the result has often been extra-large cases that look fit for Goliath. By contrast, the Balancier Contemporain, which is limited to just 33 pieces, is scaled quite nicely for mere mortals. Still, it’s a hefty investment for a time-only watch. (Beyond indicators for hours, minutes, and a small sub-dial for seconds, it has a 72-hour power reserve indicator.) But the Balancier Contemporain does size up to be a much more approachable option for collectors looking to get their hands on one of Greubel Forsey’s standout timepieces without dropping seven figures—or weighing down their wrists.

Greubel-Forsey-Balancier-Contemporain

The small yet mighty Greubel Forsey Balancier Contemporain.  Courtesy of Greubel Forsey.

 

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 68% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad