Greubel Forsey’s New Balancier S² Timepiece Gives the Original a Sleek Update

Greubel Forsey’s original Balancier timepiece just got a modern makeover.

This week, the Swiss watchmaker launched its limited-edition Balancier S² watch at Dubai Watch Week. The piece sports a 43 mm titanium case with a curved sapphire crystal dome. Its geometrically shaped bezel comes hand-polished with hand-finished straight graining. And the dial features a three-dimensional, engraved and lacquered minute-circle topped with Super-Luminova filled hands. A power-reserve indicator and gold seconds dial with a polished bevel also sit atop its face. Even better, where the hand-wound movement is visible, collectors will notice frosted bridges and the limitation number on its gold plate.

The Balancier S² doesn’t lack for bling; it features up to 42 olive-domed jewels encompassed by gold chantons. But its horological engineering may be even more impressive. There are two coaxial series-coupled, fast-rotating barrels that complete one turn in just over three hours. One of the barrels is even equipped with a slipping spring to avoid excess tension. The balance wheel, meanwhile, runs on an in-house variable-inertia with six gold screws, and the balance spring features a Phillips terminal curve and Geneva style stud.

Greubel Forsey equipped the titanium piece with an escapement that is inclined at a 30-degree angle. With an openworked design, it displays a multi-level balance wheel bridge that’s finished with a striking black treatment. The watch is able to achieve a 72-hour power reserve and maintain 21’600 vibrations/hour thanks to its dynamic horological makeup. Lugs and titanium screws visible from the model’s case help tie the piece together along with raised engravings such as “Balancier Incliné” and “Greubel Forsey.” It also offers strap options in black rubber and metal. Both styles, of course, come engraved with the GF logo.

“With the GMT Sport and the original Balancier S, we had already revealed a new facet of our identity,” the watchmaker said in a statement. “Today, we’re raising this highly contemporary and exciting approach to fine watchmaking to the power of 2!”

The new Balancier S² watch is now available through an authorized retailer starting at $220,580. Check out the Greubel Forsey website for more details.