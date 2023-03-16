H. Moser & Cie Just Dropped Two Smaller Pioneer Watches With Arctic Blue Dials

H. Moser & Cie is continuing to pioneer the Pioneer.

The Swiss watchmaker just unveiled two new riffs on the popular sport watch that could be the coolest additions to the series yet. They’re certainly the smallest, at least. Dubbed the Pioneer Tourbillion Arctic Blue and the Pioneer Centre Seconds Arctic Blue, the two models come in 40 mm solid steel cases. Previous models were only 2.8 mm bigger than this, but it’s sure to be a welcome update for those with slightly narrower wrists.

In addition, the familiar sunburst fumé dial has been reimagined in a new “arctic blue” hue. The brand’s logo at 12 o’clock is set in a transparent lacquer for a minimalist look, while the leaf-shaped hands are filled with Super-LumiNova that will shine day or night.

From left to right: H. Moser & Cie Pioneer Centre Seconds Arctic Blue and the Pioneer Tourbillion H. Moser & Cie

As for the inner workings, the HMC 804 automatic caliber that powers the Pioneer Tourbillion Arctic Blue was designed and produced in-house by H. Moser & Cie’s sister company Precision Engineering AG. The movement is equipped with a double hairspring that reduces the effects of friction and an oscillating weight in 18-carat gold that is engraved with the watchmaker’s logo. The one-minute flying tourbillion sits at 6 o’clock and is actually a separate interchangeable piece, which means you can easily remove it for upkeep. Overall, the piece cranks out 21,600 vph and has a minimum power reserve of three days.

The beating heart of the Pioneer Centre Seconds Arctic Blue is the HMC 200 automatic movement. Designed and produced in-house, it features a regulating organ and runs at the same frequency as the tourbillion. Its original Straumann hairspring, hacking seconds, and signature Moser double-stripe finish make it a touch more unique, however. It also has a minimum three-day power reserve.

As you might expect, each watch’s movement is clearly visible via the respective casebacks. Each model also offers an array of strap options, including rubber, textile, leather, or even steel. The Pioneer Centre Seconds will set you back $14,300, while the Pioneer Tourbillion costs $54,900. Hey, nobody said cool wrist candy was cheap.