H. Moser & Cie’s New Streamliner Brings the Heat to the Salmon Dial Trend

Trends exist for a reason.

If you care about watches, chances are you’ve noticed the industry’s increased predilection for the salmon dial. A number of the pink-faced timepieces have already made a splash this year. The gorgeous Chopard L.U.C 1860 turned heads at the most recent Watch & Wonders, as did salmon-hued pieces by Vacheron Constantin, Laurent Ferrier and Cartier. Not to be left out, H. Moser & Cie is now getting in on the action with its new Streamliner Center Seconds Smoked Salmon.



The Swiss watchmaker’s take on the trend is nothing if not standout. The watch features a fumé dial with a striped griffé finish that darkens significantly at its edges, giving it that smoky effect. The watchmaker says it will also play with the light, shifting from chocolate to gold depending on the angle of your wrist. Highlighting the warmth of the hue are the three-dimensional hour and minute hands, which feature Globolight inserts and applique indexes.

H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Center Seconds Smoked Salmon H. Moser & Cie

“There is salmon and there is salmon,” CEO Edouard Meylan said in a statement. “Our inspiration does not come from the traditional Atlantic salmon, or ‘Salmo salar’ to give it its Latin name, but from its very rare cousin, the ‘Oncorhynchus kisutch’. . .Each individual fish is smoked using a secret recipe made using Scottish whisky. This is what gives the flesh this exceptional color, and is the inspiration behind our new dial.”

The rest of the Streamliner is no less striking. Its cushion-shaped steel case is a fairly standard 40 mm, but, as has been the case since the 1920s, it features no lugs and an integrated steel bracelet, reducing its visual footprint. The case is topped with domed crystal and has a see-through back that offers a clear view of its HMC 200 automatic caliber movement, which brings a robust 72-hour power reserve. The steel bracelet, meanwhile, is elegantly arched to match the shape of the wearer’s wrist. Each link features a vertical brushed finish and is articulated for better flexibility. All of these elements come together for a sleek timepiece that’s also water resistant up to 12 atm (about 408 feet).

H. Moser & Cie

If you’ve been looking for a watch with a salmon dial to add to your collection, now might be the time. H. Moser & Cie will begin selling the watch next month for $21,900. Don’t wait too long to buy, though, as it will only be available for a year.