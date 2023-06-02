Soccer Star Harry Kane Rocked a Salmon-Dial Patek Philippe World Time on ‘Good Morning America’

Soccer star Harry Kane may have just finished yet another season without a trophy, but his new watch should help ease the pain a bit.
The Tottenham Hotspur forward wore a Patek Philippe Ref. 5935A-001 World Time flyback chronograph during his appearance on Good Morning America (via @niccoloy) earlier this week. The elegant model shows that the English national team’s all-time leading goal scorer has as much of an eye for timepieces as he does for openings in a defense’s backline.
The watch could be seen peeking out from under the left sleeve of Kane’s brown shirt throughout his interview. Ref. 5935A-001, which was released last fall, was the perfect complement to the athlete’s neutral-colored ensemble. The chronograph has a 41 mm steel case that houses a gorgeous rose-gilt opaline dial, with a carbon motif and charcoal grey gold hour markers that have a luminescent coating. As watch collectors are well aware, the salmon-colored dial is all the rage right now, and this Patek is one of the more striking examples you’ll find. Rounding out the package is a hand-stitched grained taupe calfskin leather strap with a classic fold-over clasp.
There’s more to the Ref. 5935A-001 than its looks, as head-turning as they may be. As its full name makes clear, this is a watch meant to be worn by world travelers, which is why it can keep track of all 24 of Earth’s time zones. This function is handled by Patek’s self-winding Caliber CH 28‑520 HU movement, which, Hodinkee reports, had never been used in a steel watch before the Ref. 5935A-001. The timepiece has a power reserve of 55 hours and is water resistant up to 30 meters (about 98 feet), though we imagine Kane removes it before swimming laps.
Kane has shown himself to be something of a watch connoisseur since making his breakthrough early last decade. Tottenham’s captain has been known to mix things up from time to time—whether that means wearing a Rolex Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona or an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak—but Patek is very clearly his Swiss watchmaker of choice. He has been spotted wearing a number of the brand’s timepieces in recent years, including the Ref. 5270P, various Aquanauts and, its most famous model, the Nautilus.