Soccer Star Harry Kane Rocked a Salmon-Dial Patek Philippe World Time on ‘Good Morning America’

Soccer star Harry Kane may have just finished yet another season without a trophy, but his new watch should help ease the pain a bit.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward wore a Patek Philippe Ref. 5935A-001 World Time flyback chronograph during his appearance on Good Morning America (via @niccoloy) earlier this week. The elegant model shows that the English national team’s all-time leading goal scorer has as much of an eye for timepieces as he does for openings in a defense’s backline.

The watch could be seen peeking out from under the left sleeve of Kane’s brown shirt throughout his interview. Ref. 5935A-001, which was released last fall, was the perfect complement to the athlete’s neutral-colored ensemble. The chronograph has a 41 mm steel case that houses a gorgeous rose-gilt opaline dial, with a carbon motif and charcoal grey gold hour markers that have a luminescent coating. As watch collectors are well aware, the salmon-colored dial is all the rage right now, and this Patek is one of the more striking examples you’ll find. Rounding out the package is a hand-stitched grained taupe calfskin leather strap with a classic fold-over clasp.

There’s more to the Ref. 5935A-001 than its looks, as head-turning as they may be. As its full name makes clear, this is a watch meant to be worn by world travelers, which is why it can keep track of all 24 of Earth’s time zones. This function is handled by Patek’s self-winding Caliber CH 28‑520 HU movement, which, Hodinkee reports, had never been used in a steel watch before the Ref. 5935A-001. The timepiece has a power reserve of 55 hours and is water resistant up to 30 meters (about 98 feet), though we imagine Kane removes it before swimming laps.

Patek Philippe Ref. 5935A-001 World Time flyback chronograph Patek Philippe

Kane has shown himself to be something of a watch connoisseur since making his breakthrough early last decade. Tottenham’s captain has been known to mix things up from time to time—whether that means wearing a Rolex Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona or an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak—but Patek is very clearly his Swiss watchmaker of choice. He has been spotted wearing a number of the brand’s timepieces in recent years, including the Ref. 5270P, various Aquanauts and, its most famous model, the Nautilus.