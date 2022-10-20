Harry Winston Unveils Colorful New Jewelry Watches Covered in Diamonds

Harry Winston just dropped a suite of elegant and striking jewelry watches to accentuate its growing lineup of “Emerald” timepieces, so-called for their octagonal form mimicking the shape of an emerald-cut diamond (a favorite of the late Mr. Winston). The latest “Precious Emerald” editions come in six eye-catching dial colors, as well as one white dial version, in mother-of-pearl ranging from light blue and pale pink to a bright yellow or an intense navy blue.

Harry Winston Precious Emerald Collection Harry Winston

Set in a diminutive 17.5 x 17.5 mm platinum case, each comes decked from bezel to bracelet in marquise diamonds in an arrangement that evokes the jeweler and watchmaker’s instantly recognizable cluster motif. This type of diamond setting was created by Harry Winston in the 1940s after he observed the pattern of snowflakes falling on a holly wreath which inspired the design. It’s hallmark is arranging clusters of stones at different angles and on different planes to create a more dynamic arrangement.

Harry Winston Precious Emerald Watch Diode SA – Denis Hayoun

The cluster technique was employed on both the case, adorned with 20 brilliant-cut and 10 marquise diamonds, and the bracelet with 8 brilliant-cut and 126 marquise diamonds for maximum impact. The brilliance of the stones combined with rich colors suggest these beauties are intended to have their moment in the spotlight. And with the increasing popularity of colored dials, one can safely assume these won’t be lingering in the boutique for long.