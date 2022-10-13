Harry Winston’s Emerald Collection Unveils 7 New Colors—and Yes, One Is Tiffany Blue

Colorful dials been having a major moment in the watch world in the past several years. From old-school brands like Glashütte Original, offbeat operations like De Bethune and major players like Rolex, everyone—and we mean everyone—is letting their hair down and getting playful with color.

Since its launch, Harry Winston’s Emerald collection has been no exception. Whether the more subtle selection of classic hues in the 33mm three-hander variation or a full rainbow of options in the 18mm version with wrap bracelet, color has been at the core of the Emerald designs. With the model’s next evolution, Precious Emerald, Harry Winston continues in this vein with seven bold dial options.

The Precious Emerald models retain the signature emerald shaped dial and petite composition with the addition of a platinum bracelet set entirely with marquise diamonds. Each of the seven colorways – green, blue, white, pink, red, yellow and turquoise—feature a beaded mother of pearl dial framed by twenty brilliant cut diamonds.

Harry Winston

While each color is rich and beautiful in its own right, the turquoise variation in particular is most alluring. The specific craze around the turquoise hue is likely traced back to the ubiquitous “Tiffany Blue,” a color that has been synonymous with luxury, class and beauty since the brand’s inception. The color and brand made a major splash in the watch industry with the Tiffany Blue dial version of the limited edition Patek Philippe Ref. 5711 launched in honor of the duo’s 170th anniversary. This model immediately elevated turquoise to cult status in the mainstream luxury watch market, and we suspect it might have the same effect on high-jewelry timepieces like the Harry Winston Precious Emerald.

Each Precious Emerald timepiece boasts a dainty 11.3mm case and a total of 146 brilliant and marquise cut diamonds set in platinum between the case, bezel and bracelet. Inside, you’ll find the caliber HW1051 quartz movement offering basic hours and minutes functionality. These watches will be available for purchase soon. For more details on availability and pricing, visit Harry Winston’s website.