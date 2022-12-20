Harry Winston Just Dropped a Sweet Line of High-Jewelry Watches Inspired by Candy

If you’ve yet to finish your holiday shopping but are feeling extra generous at the last minute, consider Harry Winston’s new collection of high jewelry watches—adorned with brightly hued gems inspired by candy—as a good remedy for your procrastinator’s remorse.

Harry Winston Candy Watches Harry Winston

The one-of-a-kind watches are the latest to debut in the Winston Candy collection of unique pieces inspired by the house’s archival sketches from the 1950s and ’60s. Previous pieces in the series included cocktail rings and earrings. Now, some wrist candy has arrived to complete the set. Featuring fancy-colored stones for dials surrounded by diamonds and vibrant matching gems, each rock was selected for its superior quality. Mandarin garnets, rare tourmalines, pastel sapphires and rich spinels in fancy shapes complemented by round-brilliant diamonds were arranged by a team of experts that worked for more than one year to curate the jewels and craft each piece.

Harry Winston Candy Watch Set with 197 Gems Harry Winston

Every platinum-set 32.2 by 9.47 mm timepiece is a work of art for the wrist, but the pièce de resistance is a mega-watt gem-set piece featuring 64 pear-shaped diamonds (approximately 25.07 carats), 59 brilliant-cut blue sapphires (approximately 4.26 carats), 42 baguette-cut orange spessartites (approximately 1.03 carats), 21 brilliant-cut orange spessartites (approximately 3.62 carats), 8 brilliant-cut tsavorites (approximately 0.77 carat) and 3 pear-shaped tsavorites (approximately 1.63 carats) for a total of 197 gems surrounding a red and orange beaded mother of pearl lace dial.

And need we remind you that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner? These beauties would make for a rather extravagant sweet treat worth bragging about.