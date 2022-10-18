Hermès Is Adding a Diamond-Decked Ladies’ Watch to Its Arceau Le Temps Voyageur Lineup

The Arceau line first joined Hermès in 1978 thanks to one of the brand’s most legendary designers, Henri d’Origny. Since its inception, the collection has encompassed a wide range of models, from more basic time-only watches to more complicated ones. In each variation, the models have evoked the spirit of travel. True to its origins, the latest iteration of the Arceau showcases a uniquely displayed dual time-zone function with city indication and an all-white elegance that’s distinctly Hermès. This is the Arceau Le Temps Voyageur in White.

We first saw the Arceau Le Temps Voyageur debut earlier this year at Watches & Wonders with two variations: one in classic stainless steel with a blue color scheme and a 38mm build and one in platinum with an all-black color scheme, including a DLC-coated titanium bezel, with a larger 41mm build. Since then, Hermès has expanded the collection with the addition of an all-white iteration.

Arceau Le Temps Voyageur in White Hermès

Whoever said ultra-feminine elements like gem setting and mother of pearl can’t co-exist with impressive functionality hasn’t met this model. This is one complex and beautiful ladies’ watch. Here, you’ll find a round 38mm stainless steel case with asymmetrical lugs housing Hermès’ exclusive reinterpretation of the “traveling time” mechanism.

In this unique interpretation, home time is displayed in an aperture at twelve o’clock while local time is displayed on a subdial mounted on a satellite that can move around the dial. This disc-type display is set on the beautiful backdrop of a fantasy map, originally created by Jérôme Colliard for the “Planisphère d’un monde équestre” silk scarf. For this particular iteration of the Arceau Le Temps Voyageur, the dial is rendered in white mother of pearl, and the entirety of this gorgeous display is framed by a gem set bezel comprised of 78 white diamonds. The look is complete with the option of a pearl gray alligator or calfskin strap.

For details on pricing and availability, stay tuned to the Hermès website.