10 High-Jewelry Pieces That Make Perfect Valentine’s Day Gifts, From Bracelets to Rings

With Valentine’s Day very nearly upon us, there’s no time like the present to shop for, well, presents — especially those of the bejeweled variety. You won’t find any hearts in the jewelry selection below, but that doesn’t mean our V-Day wish list lacks sweetness and romance. Just remember: If you’re looking to give your beloved a ring, understand the wider implications of that gesture and proceed accordingly. Happy gifting!

Harry Winston Cluster Earrings

Harry Winston

If you’re in search of classic diamond earrings, but studs feel too basic and hoops too casual, Harry Winston offers the perfect, chic-but-not-flashy option with its Winston Cluster, a spray of pear-and marquise-shaped diamonds artfully arranged in ear clusters that are perennially on-point, day or night.

Learn More on Harry Winston: (Price Upon Request)

Deborah Pagani Triple Honey Necklace

Deborah Pagani

The fetching gold chain that anchors this Triple Honey necklace by New York-based Deborah Pagani features a trendy curb link, but it’s the three bezel-set pink tourmalines evenly spaced around the collar that elevate this bold 1980s-esque style from simple to sophisticated.

Buy Now on Deborah Pagani: $32,000

Emily P. Wheeler Bangle

Emily P. Wheeler

The pink opals that cap the finial ends of this 18-karat gold open cuff by Los Angeles-based Emily P. Wheeler aren’t the only unconventional details that set the bracelet apart from the many similar styles on the market. Bands of pink enamel and scatterings of diamonds lend the piece an artsy, just-sparkly-enough flair.

Buy Now on Emily P. Wheeler: $18,000

Reza Crescent Earrings

Reza

In the fall, Olivier Reza, son of the gem dealer and master jeweler Alexandre Reza, relocated his family’s storied high jewelry business from Paris’ Place Vendôme to New York City. To coincide with that move, the company introduced a digital which includes pieces priced over $5 million. While the pink sapphire crescent-shaped earrings studded with diamond discs seen here retail for a much more modest sum, they are emblematic of Reza’s bold new direction. And perfectly suited to lovers of haute joaillerie with a fiercely unconventional aesthetic.

Buy Now on Reza: $67,750

Tiffany & Co. Lock Bracelet

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s celebrated new Tiffany Lock collection, a unisex ode to togetherness and inclusivity, is centered on ID-style bracelets with a deluxe hardware vibe. Heralded as the luxury jeweler’s most important introduction in decades, the bangle features an innovative clasp that mimics the functionality of a padlock, albeit one smothered in diamonds.

Buy Now on Tiffany & Co.: $14,000

Chopard Happy Diamonds Watch

Chopard

In keeping with Chopard’s pioneering commitment to responsible sourcing, the jeweler’s new Happy Diamonds Icons watch comes in a 32 mm case made of white gold that’s been traced, tracked, and verified to come from ethical sources. Yet that’s not the only signature element in the piece. The brand’s trademark loose, bezel-set diamonds slide beneath the dial in a sight that’s guaranteed to mesmerize.

Buy Now on Chopard: $19,300

Katherine Jetter Opal Necklace

Katherine Jetter

A beguiling blue opal from Lightning Ridge, the legendary Queensland mine whose black and white opals are standard bearers for the gem, forms the heart of this striking necklace by Australian-born Katherine Jetter. The designer, now based in Boston and Nantucket, where she runs a jewelry salon called The Vault, has framed the gem with a surround of white diamonds set in 18k gold electrified by a hot pink E-coating. The effect is nothing short of sublime.

Buy Now on Katherine Jetter: $8,500

Thelma West Earrings

For her contribution to Sotheby’s first groundbreaking “Brilliant & Black” exhibition last fall, the Nigeria-born, London-based diamond jeweler Thelma West created this swinging pair of Asscher-cut diamond ear pendants, set in a memorable combination of rose gold and brown ceramic. Dramatic yet minimal, West’s work is a spellbinding example of what happens when excess (in this case, more than 8 carats of diamonds) meets restraint.

Buy Now on Sotheby's: $150,000

Melissa Kaye Maya Bracelet

Melissa Kaye

Melissa Kaye takes the tennis bracelet up a notch or three with this graceful display of perfect symmetry. With more than 6 carats of diamond encircling the wrist, the wearer of this piece is bound to feel as if they’ve aced it.

Buy Now on Melissa Kaye: $33,550

Lang Antiques Art Deco Diamond Ring

Lang Antiques

If you plan to pop the question or celebrate a milestone anniversary on Valentine’s Day, this vintage Art Deco ring set with an 18.86-carat center diamond is guaranteed to earn you (and your beloved) bragging rights for years, if not decades, to come. Acquired from the estate of a renowned A-list Holly wood actor (whose name will be revealed upon purchase), the ring is set in platinum and accented with 46 European cut diamonds on knife edge shoulders that buttress the prong setting. We do!

Buy Now on Lang Antiques: $295,000