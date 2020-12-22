Houston Texan Star Deshaun Watson Just Bought 15 Hublot Big Bang Watches for His Teammates and Coaches

The 2020 NFL season has proven to be more difficult on and off the field than anyone on the Houston Texans could have imagined. But despite this, star quarterback and team leader Deshaun Watson is still thankful for everything he has.

And to show his gratitude, the two-time Pro Bowler has gifted 15 Swiss timepieces to some of his teammates and coaches this holiday season. The watch in question: a Hublot Big Bang with a stainless-steel case and black ceramic bezel.

Fresh off signing a four-year, $160-million contract extension earlier this season, Watson wanted his linemen, backup QBs and offensive coaches to know just how much he values them. Although he can be partial to particularly flashy timepieces, the star landed on the Big Bang because he wanted to get them a special watch that they would still feel comfortable wearing daily. And having formed a close relationship with Craig Robins, real estate developer of the Miami Design District, the quarterback decided to buy the gifts from the Hublot boutique housed within his upscale outdoor shopping mecca.

Even the snobbiest enthusiast would agree that Watson succeeded in getting his teammates and coaches something special. The $13,600 Big Bang reference he chose has a 44mm stainless steel case, a carbon stamped black dial, black ceramic bezel and a structured rubber strap. Just as impressive as its exterior is what’s inside the watch, which features an automatic HUB4100 self-winding chronograph movement and a 42-hour power reserve. This is an impressive timepiece, so it’s easy to see why one of the watches Watson purchased is for himself.

While we’re sure Watson’s teammates will be thankful for their gifts, they can also trust in his taste. The quarterback is a true watch lover and was spotted at last year’s Watches & Wonders being escorted around the Miami Design District with Robins while sporting an iced-out Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.