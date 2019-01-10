Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

How In-House Artisans Are Making This Jaeger-LeCoultre Watch Even More Unique

Here's why it's available at such an attractive price.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Moon Enamel Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

Related Articles

Collectors who have always wanted a taste of watchmaking’s rarified and historical decorative arts will now have a chance to indulge without the customary strain on the bankroll. The new Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Moon Enamel sports a deep blue dial that has been guilloche engraved (on a mechanical engine, rather than by hand) in a sunray pattern and then covered with a translucent enamel. The decorative treatment, which was made famous by Peter-Carl Fabergé, has been a staple of watches and other objets since the 18th century.

Jaeger-LeCoultre which has been emphasizing the talents of its in-house artisans in recent years, has added these dials to its elegant moon-phase model in a boutique-only edition of 100 pieces (about $20,000). Thank those same artisans for the attractive price tag: Guilloche and enamel are both processes with multiple steps, and mistakes during any stage can ruin the entire dial. It’s only the fact that Jaeger-LeCoultre has its artisans on the payroll that enables them to absorb such a high reject rate.

Master Ultra-Thin Moon Enamel Dial

Master Ultra-Thin Moon Enamel Dial  Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

The new dial is a nice step up from the previous version that featured a sunray-brushed, electrically treated surface. In this one, the new deep sunray guilloche is complemented by the hour-marker appliqués that have been dramatically lengthened, providing a white-metal contrast to the blue enamel picked up by the date indicator and the new high-polish moon-phase indicator. The enameling process, an age-old painstaking technique that was reinstated in-house at the watchmaker’s Vallée de Joux manufacture in 1996, is created by hand on each timepiece by just a Jaeger-LeCoultre artisans.We think the result is one of the most attractive references ever in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master collection.

Master Ultra-Thin Moon Enamel Caseback

Master Ultra-Thin Moon Enamel Caseback  Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

The timepiece’s ultra-thin, white gold case is just 10.04 mm thick and houses Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Caliber 925, an automatic mechanical movement with a 70-hour power reserve.

 

 

More Watch Collector

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad