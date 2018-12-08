How This Master Enamelist Is Transforming the Face of Chanel Watches

“For us at Chanel, the term métiers d’art is not a new term; it’s a term we use a lot in couture in particular and in ready-to-wear,” says Nicolas Beau, global head of watches and fine jewelry. “It’s something that is part of our world.” For Chanel as a whole, this is particularly true. The company has long prided itself on its network of métiers d’art specialty suppliers, and in recent years it has acquired a number of them—including Maison Lesage, the famous embroidery atelier, and the plumassier (feather specialist) Lemarié—to not only preserve these resources but ensure the survival of their crafts.

Chanel’s limited collection of artisanal timepieces seems to perfectly reflect the level of these crafts in its couture offerings, but this is only a relatively recent development. Less than a decade ago the brand’s watchmaking was far more conventional, and Beau, a watch-industry veteran, was determined to grow a new category beginning with the most respected artisan in watchmaking: master enamelist Anita Porchet.

The brand approached Porchet in 2010. She rebuffed them at first, but they persisted and made an offer she could not resist: a trip to Paris to visit Coco Chanel’s private apartment above the flagship boutique and workshops at 31 Rue Cambon. Chanel used this suite of rooms for entertaining

and events while she resided across the Place Vendôme in a suite at the Ritz (now bookable for more than $20,000 per night).

The Rue Cambon apartment is overflowing with artworks that Chanel collected over her lifetime, including her beloved Chinese Coromandel screens, named for the coastal region of India from where they were exported to the West.