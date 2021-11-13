How to Pair the Most Luxurious Watches in Your Collection With Casual Clothes

Sneakers with tuxes, no ties at the office or a blazer with sweatpants—just about anything goes in terms of dress codes these days and the WFH post-pandemic era has only driven the message home further. So, why not throw out the rule book for your timepieces while you are at it? Here we illustrate how a Cartier Tank Louis Cartier looks just as good with a Herno puffer vest and Celine by Hedi Slimane sweater as it does beneath your suit cuff. Bulgari’s ultra-light and ultra-tough titanium Chrono GMT is equipped for everything from the gym to the boardroom. And Blancpain makes a strong case for why a dive watch doesn’t have to be sidelined to sporting or water born activities. Its Sedna gold Fifty Fathoms Bathyscape with a striking blue dial can be dressed up with an Officine Générale wool flannel jacket, but pairing the ensemble with a cotton denim shirt takes the look from stiff to laid-back sophistication. But you can even take a casual timekeeper and spiff it up a notch. Case in point: Hermès’ new H08 watch looks sharp en noir when paired with a Ralph Lauren tux, but could easily be rocked with jeans. Go on, give yourself an excuse to put your valuables from the vault in constant rotation.

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier in 18-karat yellow gold, $13,800; Herno eco-nylon vest, $700; Celine by Hedi Slimane cotton hoodie, $790; Z Zegna cotton pants, $495.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Chrono GMT in titanium, $18,000; Amiri leather sneakers, $650.

Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon in 18-karat white gold, $89,000; Thom Browne cotton T-shirt, $520, hoodie, $780, and sweatpants, $640.

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Blue in Sedna gold, $25,200; Officine Générale wool flannel jacket, $730, and cotton-denim shirt, $315.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with meteorite dial in 18-karat white gold, $34,050; J. Press cotton shirt, $135.

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Ref. 5327G in 18-karat white gold, $85,052; Boglioli wool flannel jacket, $1,525, and camel-hair blend sweater, $775.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Self-winding Chronograph in 18-karat pink gold, $83,000; Belstaff suede jacket, $1,695; Brunello Cucinelli alpaca-and-yak sweater, $1,895.

Grand Seiko US Limited Edition SBGW275 in stainless steel, $4,900; Sid Mashburn cotton-denim jeans, $150; Brunello Cucinelli suede boots, $1,195.

Zenith Chronomaster Original E-commerce Edition in stainless steel, $8,400; Paul Smith lambskin shearling jacket, $3,195.

Hermès H08 in graphene composite, $8,900; Ralph Lauren cotton-poplin shirt, $650, silk vest, $995, and cashmere-and-wool trousers, $895; Scully & Scully onyx-and-sterling-silver cuff links, $365.

Ulysse Nardin Lemon Shark in DLC-coated stainless steel, limited to 300, $7,300; J. Mueser wool-and-silk tuxedo, $2,750.

Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT in stainless steel, $4,900; Ralph Lauren cotton-velvet jacket, $2,495, cotton-poplin shirt, $650, and silk bow tie, $175; Scully & Scully onyx-and-sterling-silver studs, $475.

Breguet Tradition 7097 in 18-karat rose gold, price upon request; Celine by Hedi Slimane wool-and-cotton trench coat, $3,250; Dior Men wool-and-mohair sweater, $2,700.

IWC Big Pilot Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert” in ceramic, $14,800; Tod’s wool sweater, $745.

Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921 in 18-karat white gold, $36,800; Sid Mashburn cotton-corduroy jacket, $295; Rhude cotton-and-cashmere sweater, $1,290; Tod’s wool trousers, $845.

Style Editor: Kareem Rashed

Men’s Fashion Market: Luis Campuzano