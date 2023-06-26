Pocket Watches From Patek Philippe, Zenith, and More Star in a New N.Y.C. Exhibition

The Horological Society of New York has just unveiled its latest exhibition, “Pocket Genius,” highlighting over 50 timepieces spanning roughly 300 years from the 1690s to 1990s. The breadth of this selection from the personal archives of Alex Ku, a California-based collector, demonstrates the evolution of the mechanical watch in four parts: historical makers, escapements, complications, and aesthetics. Together, the selection reveals the role of watches in society, from their practical applications as timekeepers or navigation instruments to their rise as status symbols and works of wearable art.

Abraham-Louis Breguet ’s Paris No. 1006, made in the 19th century, is one of the watches on display in “Pocket Genius.” HSNY

Throughout the 58 watches, you’ll see numerous pieces from known names like Zenith, Breguet, and Patek Philippe, as well as other lesser-known makers. Among them, there are a few key standouts. First, there’s Abraham-Louis Breguet’s Paris No. 1006 pocket watch from the 1800s. This key-wind dumb quarter-repeating, jump-hour movement with ruby-cylinder escapement is housed in a 54mm case. The Breguet archives indicate that this movement originally came in a gold case by Amy Gros (case No. 4395) but later received a new home along with a white enamel dial supplied by “Droz.”

One of the Patek Philippe pocket watches on display. HSNY

In addition, there are two pocket watches Patek Philippe made for Tiffany & Co. The first is a split-seconds chronograph in an 18-karat gold hunting case housing a stem-wind movement with a lever escapement. The second is a unique “Valentine’s Day” watch with enamel overlays showing complementary portraits of a cat and her kittens.

Louis Chanson’s skeletonized perpetual calendar pocket watch, made in 1950. HSNY

Within the collection, there are also notable pieces from lesser-known names, such as a co-axial escapement by Charles Fasoldt or a skeletonized perpetual calendar with a lunar indicator from Louis Chanson. The former was made in the German watchmaker’s home of Albany, New York in 1860 but features an altered movement with engravings by Joseph Davis who may have intended to claim the watch as his own work. The latter hails from 1950 by Chanson when he was a watchmaking student in the Vallee de Joux and was based on the LeCoultre 17CV movement.

This exhibition is on display through the end of the year at the HSNY’s headquarters on “Club Row” in Midtown Manhattan. For those outside the New York City area who are unable to experience the collection in person, the HSNY is offering a fully illustrated catalog available for purchase in its shop. All the proceeds from these sales will go directly toward HSNY’s mission of advancing the art and science of horology.