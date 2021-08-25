Hublot’s New $790,000 Big Bang Tourbillion Watches Match the Spectrum of the Rainbow

Hublot’s newest watch will brighten up your day. Or at least your outfit.

On Wednesday, the Swiss watchmaker unveiled two new tourbillion watches that capture all seven colors of the rainbow. Named the Big Bang Integral Tourbillion Rainbow, the 43 mm pieces will come in 18 karat yellow gold or white gold and is set with nearly 36 carats of various gems. The 484 invisible baguette-set stones on the watch evoke the seven shades of the rainbow’s spectrum. Among them are rubies, amethysts, topaz, and tsavorites, as well as pink, yellow and orange sapphires.

Both high jewelry tourbillions are powered by Hublot’s in-house, automatic winding movement HUB6035, which achieves 72 hours of power reserve. You can see the tourbillon at 6 o’clock, just like on the first automatic tourbillion watch the brand released earlier this year. The dial also features a micro-rotor at 12 o’clock that spells out Hublot’s name, but according to CEO Riccardo Guadalupe, it’s a purely aesthetic feature. “Hublot’s goal has long been to combine tradition with innovation, so we wanted to present a classic tourbillion in a modern way by putting a micro-rotor on the dial side. It’s a spectacle,” he says in a statement.

The Big Bang Integral Tourbillion Rainbow watches take up 1,200 hours to create, during which time the watchmaker painstakingly selects stones for their color and sets them according to an intricate degrade pattern. While the new timepieces may be the first from Hublot to feature a whopping number of gems for both its case and bracelet, the manufacturer’s rainbow watch debuted in 2017. Known as the Big Bang Unico Rainbow King Gold, the 45 mm model similarly features a range of colored gemstones from blue topaz to yellow sapphires. That model, though, was paired with a leather strap instead of a gem-set integrated bracelet.

If you’re looking to add a little (or a lot) more color to your style, you can purchase Hublot’s Big Bang Integral Tourbillion Rainbow for $790,000. Visit Hublot.com for more information on the watch and its official release date.

Check out more images of the watch below.