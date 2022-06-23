You Can Only Buy Hublot’s Latest Limited-Edition Big Bang Unico Watch Online

Forget waitlists. Hublot’s latest wristwatch is quite literally at your fingertips.

The Swiss watchmaker has just announced the new Big Bang Unico Essential Grey will be sold exclusively online. Clearly aware of how much watch shopping has changed since the pandemic, the LVMH brand is now giving collectors a chance to eschew the boutiques and auctions in favor of a seamless web-based transaction.

“For the first time in the history of Hublot, we have imagined and designed the Big Bang Unico Essential Grey limited edition solely to be sold online,” the brand’s CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe, said in a statement. “All our fans, collectors and potential clients now have an equal chance to obtain this magnificent and rare new model.”

Despite its name, the latest Big Bang Unico isn’t actually gray. Almost everything you can see—from its signature 42 mm case to the skeletonized dial and sub-dials—is made from satin-finished titanium. This gives the piece an industrial, monochromatic look and a shiny silver hue. The only part that is gray is the strap; it’s made of Velcro fastener fabric, but still has a titanium clasp. While the digital sale is sure to grab attention, the timepiece itself is no slouch.

At the heart of the timepiece is Hublot’s ultra-thin HUB1280 caliber self-winding movement. It features 354 components, including a column wheel, and has a 72-hour power reserve. The watch is also water-resistant up to 328 feet.

It should be noted that while Hublot is making it easier for collectors to get ahold of its timepieces, it’s still no cakewalk. The Big Bang Unico Essential Grey will be limited to just 200 examples, so you’ll have to click fast to score one for yourself. As for the price, the watch will set you back $20,600 and you can pay in cryptocurrency via BitPay, of course.