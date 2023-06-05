Hublot Just Unveiled a New Big Bang Tourbillon at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Giddy up, collectors: Hublot has knocked up a new timepiece in honor of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

The Swiss watchmaker unveiled the exclusive wristwatch at the iconic polo match on Saturday. Hublot also served as the official timekeeper and scoreboard sponsor for the sold-out, star-studded event at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

This is actually the fifth time Hublot has joined forces with Veuve to create a limited-edition piece for the tournament. Taking design cues from the distinctive brand codes of each house, the new Spirit of Big Bang Skeleton Tourbillon pairs Hublot’s horological hallmarks with touches of the Champagne house’s signature orange hue.

The watch with the orange alligator strap. Hublot

The newcomer features a 42 mm matte black frosted carbon case, a matching black carbon case back, and a sapphire crystal dial. This crystal is the hardest and most scratchproof material after diamonds and renders the front and back of the timepiece completely transparent. As such, the skeleton tourbillon movement can be appreciated in all its glory. Speaking of which, the watch is powered by the in-house, self-winding HUB6020 caliber with an impressive five-day power reserve.

The engraved caseback. Hublot

The limited edition is available with two strap options: The first is a flashy orange alligator number with black stitching, while the second is a more subdued black alligator design with orange stitching. The watch also has “Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic” engraved on the case back. Only five examples will be available for purchase at Hublot’s New York City boutique for $105,000.

The watch with the black alligator strap. Hublot

Legendary polo player Nacho Figueras teamed up with Veuve back in 2008 to launch the Polo Classic. The annual event has since become synonymous with the start of summer and always draws impressive crowds. The tournament was put on hold for a few years during the pandemic but returned with a vengeance on Saturday. There were a number of stars in the VIP tent, including Simone Ashley, Jeremy Pope, Karen Gillan, Emma Stone, Darren Criss, Joy Sunday, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton, and Danai Gurira. Robb Report readers also congregated in one of the nine spiffy cabanas.

“What a monumental way to kick off summer and celebrate the fusion of watch making, sport, and fashion,” Natacha Lamour, the president of Hublot of America, said in a statement.