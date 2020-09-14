Hublot Celebrates its 40th Anniversary With a New Take on Its First Timepiece

When Hublot was founded in 1980, it smashed haute horology’s notion of luxury by using rubber straps. Four decades and many models later, the brand is celebrating its anniversary with a return to the timepiece that first broke the mold.

The Classic Original, the first model the Swiss watchmaker ever produced, is turning 40 this year—and the brand hopes to show just how versatile the now-iconic design really is. To achieve this, it is unveiling three new iterations of the Classic Fusion which retain the same streamlined silhouette and minimalist flair of that first model but offer updated materials and technology.

“These Classic Fusion models embody 40 years packed with technological advances and breaking with convention,” said Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot’s CEO in a statement. “Not content with simply reissuing the 1980 Classic Original, we have reinterpreted it to reflect the Hublot of today. One model with a mechanical movement in a 45 mm format for men. A brand-new contemporary version that celebrates Hublot’s innovative approach of the last forty years.”

Available in yellow gold, titanium or black ceramic, the 45mm cases––with signature screws around the bezel––surround a black, polished lacquer dial featuring faceted hands and an applied Hublot logo. All of them operate with Caliber Hublot HUB1112, a self-winding movement with a 4 Hz frequency, 21 jewels and 42 hours of power reserve.

While all of those elements are critical to Hublot’s design canon, this is one scenario in the watch world where the strap unexpectedly plays a starring role. Because Hublot’s founder, Carlo Crocco, wanted his watches to be as durable and wearable as they were pieces of technical art, he chose to go with a matte rubber strap in lieu of a more traditional linked bracelet. The current incarnation is just as unfussy, and secures with a triple deployment clasp for added comfort.

Limited to only 100 examples for the gold case and just 200 for both the titanium and ceramic cases, inventory is sure to move fast. Head to the brand’s website to learn more about reserving one of your own.