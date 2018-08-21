Hublot Unveils Exclusive Timepiece for the Island of Capri

Earlier this year, Hublot released a limited-edition Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph with the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, marking the brand’s first co-creation with a hotel. Now the Swiss watchmaker is taking inspiration from another exotic luxury destination. The new Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph pays tribute to the island of Capri in a bright new hue. “The Classic Fusion Aerofusion is a very transversal model and represents an iconic model for Hublot as it contains all the peculiarities typical of the brand’s DNA,” says Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.

A year ago, Hublot opened shop on the Italian island—specifically on the Via Vittorio Emanuele—and now the watchmaker has announced a new timepiece, limited to just 30 pieces, that will be exclusively available in the Capri boutique. The new watch’s turquoise satin-finished ceramic case takes its color cues from Capri’s famous Faraglioni and its sea cave, the Blue Grotto, which is known for its vivid blue color.

“We follow our customers,” says Guadalupe. “In the summer they are enjoying the amazing islands of Capri, Mykonos, Ibiza, Porto Montenegro, St. Tropez, or Porto Cervo. In winter, they enjoy the Alps and ski in Zermatt or Courchevel, where we are also present.” Guadalupe also added that the new timepiece follows the success of its Mykonos Edition watches that were first launched in 2012. The brand has also introduced a limited-edition Paris Vendôme–inspired timepiece as well as an edition dedicated to Ibiza unveiled last year.

The new 45 mm turquoise-cased timepiece ($19,100), which is 13.40 mm thick, surrounds a skeletonized dial and houses the 60-jewel HUB1155 self-winding chronograph movement, which has 42 hours of power reserve and is composed of 207 components.

“This summer, Capri was in the spotlight!” says Guadalupe while adding that another blue-hued timepiece was just introduced this season, the ceramic Spirit of Big Bang Blue. That timepiece was created through the same patented technical process employed in creating the brand’s successful Hublot Big Bang Unico Red Magic, which was limited to just 500 pieces and was spotted recently on the wrist of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.