Hublot Joins Forces With Designer Yohji Yamamoto for a Sleek All-Black Limited-Edition GMT Watch

The collaboration commemorates the opening of Hublot's new Tokyo flagship.

Hublot Yohji Yamamoto Big Bang GMT Courtesy of Hublot

When Hublot was looking for a designer to help it commemorate the opening of its new Tokyo flagship, there was only one choice: Yohji Yamamoto.

The Swiss watchmaker tapped the Japanese designer to rethink its Big Bang GMT. Being that Yamamoto is known for preferring a noir palette, it should come as no surprise that his iteration of the timepiece is an all-black model. Limited to just 50 pieces only available in the brand’s Ginza boutique, it represents a singular aesthetic fusion.

“We are honored to celebrate the opening of our new flagship Boutique in Tokyo with fashion designer superstar Yohji Yamamoto,” said Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot’s CEO, in a press release. “This All Black limited edition we created together expresses a simple beauty through the fusion of Yohji Yamamoto’s black design signature and the complicated GMT manufacture movement.”

Hublot Yohji Yamamoto Big Bang GMT

Designer Yohji Yamamoto.  Photo by Kazumi Kurigami

The 45mm case (water-resistant to 100m), case back and bezel of this unique style are all made from micro-blasted and polished ceramic. Smoked black sapphire crystal covers the black dial and hands while “Special Edition” is engraved across the back. This houses the self-winding Hublot Unico manufacture movement HUB1251 with a 72-hour power reserve and 41 jewels. To reinforce a sense of duality, the GMT allows the wearer to view two time zones simultaneously via a patented proprietary module, enabling the second time zone to be updated instantly by a push-button. The watch fits around the wrist with a tonal black rubber strap and is secured with a black-plated titanium deployant buckle clasp.

“This watch can easily display the time zones of the two cities where I’m based, Tokyo and Paris,” Yamamoto said in a press release. “Moreover, the hours are invisible. As a person who isn’t always forthcoming, I find that highly amusing. I’m pleased to have taken part in the creation of this model to celebrate the opening of Hublot Boutique in Ginza, a unique, famous and iconic neighborhood of Japan.”

The new shop in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood is scheduled to open this May.

