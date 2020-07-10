Hublot and Gen Xer Lapo Elkann Teamed Up to Make a Millennial Pink Watch

It may very well be the most famous color ever. First spotted around 2012, “millennial pink” reached something of a zenith in 2017, when it seemed to wash over the whole world, bathing everything—apparel, beauty products, home goods, even entire restaurants—in its rosy, dusty, coral-like hue.

One reason this particular shade of pink—or shades, to be accurate, given how the term encompasses a wide range of pastels, including salmon, apricot and blush—resonated so deeply with consumers is because it reflected the changing mores of our increasingly gender-neutral society. Beloved by people across the gender spectrum, it was held up as the perfect color to embody the cultural moment: trans models walking the runway, millennials grappling with nostalgia for their childhoods, a world in need of soothing.

Though the color pundits have since turned their attention to “Gen Z yellow,” an especially cheerful take on the hue, the Swiss watchmaker Hublot is staging a millennial pink comeback along with its cohorts at the luxury custom-design firm Garage Italia, owned by Lapo Elkann, the scion of one of Italy’s largest industrial families.

The new Big Bang Millennial Pink Chronograph Unico comes in a 42 mm case of satin-finished and polished pink anodized aluminum topped by a matching bezel. The matte pink skeletonized dial features matte pink appliques with white luminescence. The color scheme extends to the knit Velcro strap and the alternate rubber strap.

“Hublot pieces have always been unisex, and this piece is a celebration of the inclusivity of fashion and design belonging to all genders, a vision shared by Lapo and the Garage Italia team,” says Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.

The model’s Unico self-winding chronograph movement, HUB1280, features 72 hours of power reserve.

Available in a limited edition of 200 pieces, the Big Bang Millennial Pink retails for $20,900.