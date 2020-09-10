Hublot Just Dropped Two New Versions of the Big Bang to Celebrate Ferrari’s Racing History

Anniversaries are a time for celebration and Hublot decided to honor Scuderia Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix with a special edition of its famous Big Bang.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship and, with this collaboration, Hublot hopes to highlight Scuderia Ferrari as the only team to have taken part in every World Championship Formula 1 race since it was established in 1950. And while Ferrari’s ties to Formula 1 may go back more than half a century, its relationship with Hublot still goes back nearly a decade when the two began crafting timepieces inspired by the performance of professional race cars.

“Since 2011, Hublot has worked closely with Scuderia Ferrari, the greatest team in the history of motor sport,” said Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot’s CEO, in a press release. “And it is with this in mind that we pay tribute to this incredible celebration of 1000 races at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, in the same year that our brand celebrates its 40th anniversary.”

Limited to just 20 pieces for each of the two iterations (the figures––20 and 20––also intentionally selected to reflect the year), both represent top tier styling and functionality. The first is inspired by the dramatic prancing horse that serves as the Ferrari logo and has a 45mm case forged from polished white gold with “Limited Edition” engraved on the case back. Two interchangeable straps––easily swappable thanks to the brand’s one-click system––offer the option of securing yours with Pecari leather, like that originally used for the gloves of drivers, or an embossed one crafted from Schedoni leather.

The second version has the same 45mm diameter but looks to the future with a case created from a unique carbon-ceramic developed jointly by Hublot with Scuderia Ferrari. The material was chosen for its extreme durability, a property that also makes is the choice material for brake discs. It too comes with the option of an embossed black Schedoni leather strap as well as a woven model made from SuperFabric®.

Both are equipped with Hublot’s Unico Manufacture movement––made with the same precision as the finest engines––integrating a flyback chronograph with column wheel and a power reserve of 72 hours. Head to the brand’s website to learn more about the duo, each of which is available for $52,600.