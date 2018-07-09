// RR One

Hublot Partners with Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on New Limited-Edition Chronograph

The Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Eden Roc marks the Swiss brand’s first co-creation with a hotel.

Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc

Related Articles

When Hublot was founded in 1980, the Swiss brand made watchmaking history by producing the first luxury gold watch on a natural rubber strap. Twenty-five years later, under the stewardship of CEO Jean-Claude Biver, Hublot once again made waves with the introduction of the Big Bang, a sporty mechanical chronograph incorporating a blend of high-tech materials. The piece reflected an intriguing philosophy known as “fusion” by mixing traditional horological art and 21st-century watchmaking.

Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc

Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc  Photo: Courtesy Hublot

This summer, the brand takes that philosophy in an inventive direction with the debut of the Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Eden Roc, a limited edition of 50 timepieces that honor its partnership with the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the Cap d’Antibes luxury landmark hotel that has welcomed the world’s rich and famous to its seaside playground for nearly 150 years.

“At Hublot, we like to create a fusion between different worlds to develop singular products,” says Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe. “The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is one of those mythical places whose very name is enough to instantly conjure up dreams and memories. Today, these moments are enshrined in time with a Hublot watch.”

Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc

Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc  Photo: Courtesy Hublot

Housed in a 45mm satin-finished and polished black ceramic case, the Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Eden-Roc features markers, hands, and hour counter in shades of blue inspired by the Mediterranean Sea. It comes on a choice of straps: aged blue leather or perforated black calfskin with blue topstitching.

On the dial, a second counter at 3 o’clock is emblazoned with a rendering of the iconic buoy that bobs beside the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s famed seawater pool. The watch is powered by the HUB1155 self-winding skeleton chronograph movement, which has a power reserve of 42 hours.

The Eden Roc partnership marks the first time Hublot has created a timepiece in collaboration with a hotel. But it’s not the brand’s first experience with the hospitality industry. In 2015, Hublot designed a suite for the Giardino Hotel Group’s new five-star hotel in Zurich, and in 2014, it created the “Hublot Palace” for World Cup 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, which involved a rebranding of the Orla Copacabana Hotel for the duration of the sporting event.

The Eden Roc limited edition is available exclusively at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for $19,600.

More Watch Collector

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

SUMMER SAVINGS!

Save up to 64% Plus FREE digital access!

Order today - The perfect Summer read!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad