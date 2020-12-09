Hublot’s New Gem-Covered Big Bang Proves the Rainbow Watch Isn’t Going Anywhere

Rainbow motifs are taking watchmaking by storm and Hublot’s addition to this new canon makes a case for the enduring trend.

The Swiss watchmaker’s latest version of the Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow blends horology with high jewelry to twinkling effect. Set with 290 precious gemstones in a technicolor array, the 45mm case is forged from 18K pink gold that helps highlight the chromatic composition. A total of 100 rubies, pink sapphires, amethysts, blue sapphires, blue topazes, tsavorites, and yellow and orange sapphires are set into the case and the dial. There are 112 more baguette-cut gems on the bezel alone.

Getting the watch just right is no small task, due in part to the required precision in the gradation of the colored stones. (“Draughtsmen, gemologists and setters worked together to achieve this setting,” said Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe in a press statement.). Just as impressive is the UNICO manufacture HUB1242 chronograph flyback movement with double clutch mechanism and column wheel that keeps it running smoothly.

To ensure that the strap is just as bold as the rest of the piece, Hublot chose textural alligator but gave it a multicolored ombre finish with jewel tones that bleed from one into the other. Not to be left out, the buckle clasp is also set with an additional 30 gemstones in the same brilliant colors as those splashed across the dial.

Ever since Rolex debuted a rainbow version of its Daytona in 2018, many top watch manufacturers have put their own distinctive spin on the concept. Parmigiani Fleurier released its gem-encrusted model recently and ditto for Bulgari with its Serpenti collection of timepieces. Enamored collectors are undoubtedley inquiring about the style and causing a notable uptick in such shimmering releases.

Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow encrusted with 24 carats of precious gemstones is available for $348,000.