Hublot Celebrates Summer With A Trio Of Timepieces Based on Mediterranean Destinations

Hublot is in party mood with three new summer-themed timepieces.

The limited-edition watches, using high-quality ceramics, are inspired by three Mediterranean party destinations where Hublot hosts pop-up boutiques during the season. The snappily titled models are the Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Ceramic Blue Ibiza Boutique, Big Bang Unico St. Tropez Boutique and Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Ceramic Capri Boutique (try saying those after a few glasses of Prosecco on the beach). Each is meant to evoke the scenery of its respective location.

At 34 Rue François Sibilli, a short trip from the port of St. Tropez, you’ll find the brand’s French pop-up that opened in 2017—and the Big Bang Unico St. Tropez. The 42 mm piece comes in a summery light blue with elements of the case in contrasting microblasted black ceramic. The new Big Bang model runs on the HUB1280 calibre that boasts a slim design and 72-hour long power reserve. There are 30 examples available with open casebacks that depict the iconic bell tower of St. Tropez.

The first of the two Classic Fusion models is made for Hublot’s Port Esportiu pop-up in Ibiza. Limited to 50 pieces, the 45mm Classic Fusion Chronograph Ceramic Blue Ibiza Boutique model apparently celebrates the festive spirit of Ibiza.

Its polished blue ceramic case and blue alligator strap echoes the color of the deep blue waters found at the beaches of Cala Conta and Cala Saladeta, as well as the seabed at Cala Xarraca. The watch houses a magnetic chronograph and the HUB1155 self-winding movement that provides a power reserve of 42 hours. Even more notable, its sapphire crystal caseback spells out “H [heart] Ibiza” to reiterate Hublot’s love for the island.

The Capri boutique’s Classic Fusion model is the final offering and channels the turquoise waters of the island’s Grotta Azzura. Like the Ibiza edition, there will be 50 for sale exclusively at Hublot’s Via Vittorio Emanuele 46 location which opened in 2016. The 45 mm watch is crafted from black and turquoise ceramic and linked to a turquoise blue-lined rubber strap for contrast. While the watch has a water resistance of 5ATM or 50 meters (alongside its reserve of 42 hours), the watch can survive a brief dip in shallow Capri waters during the summertime.

If you’re hitting the Med this summer enjoy the views—of the watches and the islands.