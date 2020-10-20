Hublot Supersized One of its Most Striking Watches and Turned it Into a Table Clock

When Hublot unveiled its innovative Meca-10 movement in 2016, horologists were elated at how it reimagined the manual mechanism. Now, the brand is supersizing its accomplishment into a table clock that’s guaranteed to magnify its ground-breaking design and engineering.

Originally inspired by the Meccano construction system, the Meca-10 table clock employs the same skeletonized structure as its wristwatch counterpart for an unparalleled view of its inner workings. The spatial configuration also lends itself to a greater appreciation of its layers of fine mechanics. Measuring 7.7 inches by 7.1 inches, its case comes in two versions: one angular take with a ring of polished satin-finished steel and transparent composite, and a second covered with black PVD and the bridges supporting the gear trains are also coated in black.

Much like its smaller, wrist-worn predecessor, this model comes with a notched crown at 3 o’clock, which is coated with rubber for a secure grip when you wind it. And like the wristwatch, it has a substantial 10-day power reserve which is indicated through a display located at 6 o’clock.

But before any of this engineering could become a reality, Hublot had to employ the aid of Jura-based L’Epée manufacture, the Swiss workshop world-renowned for its clock-making expertise. Not only did this partnership give the traditional watchmaker access to artisans with different skills, but it put the company’s motto of “Art of Fusion” into visceral practice.

“We have managed to reproduce the unique features of our Meca-10 movement on a larger scale,” said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, in a press release. “This feat of engineering was achieved thanks to the concerted effort of the teams from both Hublot and L’Epée. In this way, we are charting a new course for the hallowed tradition of clockmaking.”

The limited-edition finished product is available from Hublot for $50,500.00.