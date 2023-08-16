Gal Gadot’s New Netflix Flick Stars One of Hublot’s Latest Smart Watches

Watches are increasingly getting top billing in streaming series and movies. Succession featured numerous timepieces throughout its multi-season run, a Carl F. Bucherer timepiece was at the center of the plot in Atomic Blonde, and in the James Bond Flick No Time to Die, Daniel Craig is seen wearing an Omega throughout all the action. Now, Hublot is getting in on the action with Gal Gadot wearing its Hublot Big Bang E Gen3 Black Magic in the new Netflix flick, Heart of Stone.

Hublot

The film centers around an intelligence agent working for a shadowy global peacekeeping firm racing to stop a hacker from stealing its dangerous weapon, according to IMDB. Time is clearly of the essence in the new release—and strapped to Gadot’s wrist is Hublot’s smartwatch. Made from micro-blasted and polished black ceramic and equipped with a rubber strap—material built to withstand Gadot’s action-packed scenes—the $5,400 piece is a relatively standard smartwatch equipped with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3) technology.

Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone Courtesy of Hublot

So, why did Hublot place a smartwatch in the film rather than one of its snazzier mechanical timepieces? Our best guess is that the size of the digital display is more easily legible on the big screen than the dial of a traditional watch. You can rarely see the watch branding in a film unless there are close-ups, but perhaps the digital version allows for a little more spotlight than mechanical timepieces. Regardless, having the watch in the main promo image and in the main action of the film proves Hublot is making big moves to promote its smartwatches. It’s also further evidence that we may be seeing more and more timekeepers making it to Hollywood as brands explore new marketing avenues.