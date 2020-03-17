Hublot Becomes the Second Luxury Watchmaker to Close its Factory Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus is having a domino effect on the watch industry.

Fewer than 24 hours after Rolex announced it would close three of its production facilities in Switzerland as a safety measure, Hublot has announced that it too will temporarily shutter its factory for an indefinite period of time.

“We are going through a period of crisis unprecedented in our recent history, with the expansion of COVID-19,” the Swiss watchmaker said in a press release. “The Federal Council, the Government of Switzerland, yesterday announced more stringent measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and in particular strict restrictions on movement applicable from today. This has led us to adapt our latest instructions to this new situation, with the same ongoing objective: protecting our employees and their families.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen worldwide with new cases being reported at an alarming rate. Switzerland’s current count of confirmed cases is approaching 2,800 with neighboring Italy now reporting 31,506 cases, though scientists and public health officials note that these figures probably underrepresent the true tally as testing has been inadequate. Switzerland’s government recently declared an official state of emergency mandating the closing of all non-essential public places, including restaurants, shops and entertainment centers. Grocery stores, pharmacies and other health-related services will remain open.

“It is our hope that this decision will help comply with the need to reduce travel, as communicated by the public authorities, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect all of our citizens. We are confident in our ability to overcome this crisis, together,” the brand said in a statement.