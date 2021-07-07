Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Watch Now Comes in a Color Made for Summer

Fine watches may be eternal, but Hublot’s latest creation is tailor-made for summer.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker just released a limited-edition, online-exclusive turquoise model in its Unico 42mm series, which also includes the Unico Yellow Magic, Unico Titanium Rainbow and Unico Titanium. Appropriately named the Big Bang Unico Summer, the lagoon-inspired timepiece is available in only 200 examples and boasts a 42mm case and bezel—both of which were crafted entirely from satin-finished and polished anodized aluminum. The distinct tonal theme is also made visible on the dial and hand, as well as on the figure’s markers and chronographs. Even more notable, Hublot’s HUB1280 in-house flyback column-wheel chronograph movement is able to be seen on the model’s titanium case back—just as clearly as its front-facing skeletonized dial.

Performance-wise, the bold piece offers watch collectors a 72-hour power reserve and 100 meters of water resistance, or 10 ATM for deep diving. Its power reserve is made possible by the watchmaker’s Unico 2 movement, which was designed to equip smaller chronographs. According the brand, the incorporated movement retains the unique design of its former version with a double coupling system—alongside a new, flatter automatic winding system that allows for a reduced 1.3mm in thickness of the model.

For comfort, the figure sports a velcro strap in a turquoise knit with the same color stitching, while its sport buckle in polished turquoise anodized aluminum provides a secure clasp. Hublot’s universe of wristwear is manufactured by its own metallurgy and materials laboratory, which creates the materials per reference using the latest technology. These in-house created materials include the scratch-proof 18 karat Magic Gold, rubber straps, colorful ceramics and transparent sapphire casings—a few of which boldly accent the refreshing Big Bang Unico Summer’s design.

At just $2,100 more than the series’ least colorful titanium figure, the Unico Titanium, the new model encapsulates 43 colorful jewels within its movement for character, and features sapphire crystal detailing with anti-reflective treatments to help keep the time visible when on the beach or under direct sunlight. Out of the 71 Big Bang Unico models, collectors can bet on this new color-forward piece to pair nicely with relaxed vacation outfits. Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Summer watch is now available for $20,900, exclusively on Hublot.com.