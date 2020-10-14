Hublot’s New Watch Collection Brings More Than 300 Baguette-Cut Diamonds to Each Piece

Diamond-encrusted timepieces are nothing new, but Hublot has taken the practice to another level with its newest watch series. The High Jewellery Collection comprises three watches, and each showcases more than 300 baguette-cut, hand-placed diamonds.

Despite the bling, the High Jewellery pieces are more than showy baubles. This is made clear by the collection’s first timepiece, the Big Bang Unico High Jewellery. The flyback chronograph is powered by the brand’s HUB1280 calibre movement but still has room for 334 baguette-cut diamonds, for a total of 12.5 carats, across its 18-karat white gold base.

The Big Bang Unico might be surpassed only by the collection’s second watch, the Spirit of Big Bang High Jewellery. Although its sporty tonneau case is home to 346 baguette-cut diamonds, equaling out to 13.1 carats, its highly regarded HUB4700 movement will be just as eye-catching to collectors. As with the other watches in the series, there are sparkling stones across all its surfaces, including its indices and the buckle of its alligator leather strap.

Finally, there’s the Classic Fusion High Jewellery. With a whopping 427 baguette-cut diamonds, amounting to 20.8 carats, it’s more of a fashion watch than its siblings, but that doesn’t mean you should underestimate its horological abilities. It’s still a mechanical wonder, thanks in no small part to its HUB1710 self-winding movement.

Though they offer distinctive looks, each High Jewellery watch is united by a shared aesthetic elegance. This, according to Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe, is due to the meticulous placement of each diamond.

“Setting the stones on a watch is a feat of technical and aesthetic excellence, carefully conceived and determined in advance,” he said in a statement. “The discipline is both a science of absolute precision and an art form, the aim of which is to maximize the brilliance of the stones within the limits of an extremely confined space. Overcoming such tough challenges and coupling tradition with innovation are the driving forces of our ambition.”

As you might expect, the High Jewellery Collection comes with a price tags to match those many, many diamonds. The Big Bang Unico High Jewellery will set you back a cool $316,000, while the Spirit of Big Bang High Jewellery and the Classic Fusion High Jewellery will each sell for $369,000.