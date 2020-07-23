Hublot Channels the Perfect Summer Vibe With Its Newest Big Bang Watch

Hublot appears to be in a blue period. Hard on the heels of its turquoise-hued Classic Fusion Chronograph Special Edition Capri, released earlier this month, the Swiss watch brand is out with a pastel blue version of its flagship model, aptly named the Big Bang Unico 45 Sky Blue.

With a case and bezel made of polished and satin-finished light blue ceramic as well as a skeleton dial in a matte blue color scheme, the 45 mm timepiece is the quintessential summer watch, perfect for clocking a tanning session on the beaches of Mykonos, Ibiza or Saint-Tropez.

Paired with a white fabric strap designed to evoke the lime-washed houses of Greece’s Cyclades islands—the perfect contrast to the blue waters of the Aegean Sea, not to mention the blue hue of the timepiece they inspired—the wristwatch also comes with a backup strap made of blue and white rubber.

For all its emphasis on easy-breezy designs geared to vacationers, however, Hublot is a serious watchmaker, with the calibers to prove it—in this case, the HUB1242 UNICO Manufacture self-winding chronograph flyback movement boasts a column wheel and 72 hours of power reserve.

The Big Bang Unico 45 Sky Blue, which retails for $21,500 and is available in a limited edition of 100 pieces, is the product of years of experimentation with ceramic that paid off for Hublot in 2019, when the brand succeeded in creating the material in bright colors, a patented world first. “All—or almost all—of the Pantone colors are within its reach,” according to a brand statement.

Earlier this month, the brand showcased its expertise with the high-tech material when it debuted the Big Bang Millennial Pink Chronograph Unico, a rosé-hued limited edition wristwatch created in partnership with Lapo Elkann’s Garage Italia.