Hublot’s Latest Watch Fuses Two of Its Most Famous Lines

Hublot’s newest timepiece is something of a horological sphinx. With the brains of the Meca-10 manual-winding factory caliber and the barrel-shaped body of the Spirit of Big Bang 45 mm collection, the Spirit of Big Bang Meca-10 captures the brand’s “Art of Fusion” philosophy quite literally.

Although Hublot was founded in 1980, it wasn’t until the 2005 release of its groundbreaking Big Bang that the watchmaker established its reputation for mixing newfangled materials with traditional horological craftsmanship. That legacy lives on in the distinctively shaped case of the Spirit of Big Bang, whose sandwich construction “makes it possible to vary and blend an infinite number of materials,” according to a press statement.

At the same time, Hublot nods to the future by reworking its round Meca-10 caliber with an impressive 10-day power reserve into the new barrel-shaped HUB1233. “From my point of view, it’s a new way of interpreting the mechanics of a movement through a manual winding movement,” Hublot CEO Riccardo Guadalupe told Robb Report. “Because with a manual winding movement, if you only have two days of power reserve, it’s not enough. When you have 10 days, it’s more acceptable and the design of the movement brings something to the watch, so it’s not only about the case but also the movement that brings new value.”

The model’s skeletonized dial features a number of unconventional elements, including two racks at 12 o’clock that slide on a line between 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock with an innovative new rack and pinion, as well as an opening at 3 o’clock that indicates the number of days left on the power reserve. Aesthetically speaking, the movement’s contrasting finishes—satin and polished surfaces framed against parts with blackened finishes—adds a level of depth and sophistication to what’s already a very progressive-looking timepiece.

The Spirit of Big Bang Meca-10 is available in three versions, all on a rubber strap: a titanium model that retails for $23,100; an 18k King Gold model, made of an alloy combining gold and platinum, that retails for $44,100; and a Black Magic model composed of high-tech black ceramic that retails for $27,300.

Presented at LVMH Watch Week, held Jan. 13-15 in Dubai, the timepiece was among a slew of watches Hublot unveiled to members of the international watch media. According to Guadalupe, the brand showcased half of its novelties for the year in Dubai, where sister brands Bulgari, TAG Heuer and Zenith also presented their 2020 timepieces.