HYT Created a $58,000 Limited-Edition Watch Exclusively for Mr Porter

In the watch world, limited editions are ubiquitous. Varying in number, from highs of 999 pieces to lows of around 25, they help watchmakers drive home the rarity of their products to a discerning clientele. A limited-edition of just five pieces, however, is extremely exclusive.

Leave it to the rule-breaking watchmakers at HYT and their cohorts at the luxury men’s online style destination Mr Porter to bring to market a wristwatch, the H1.0 x Mr Porter, that makes HYT’s annual production of around 500 timepieces seem like a veritable glut.

Created especially for Mr Porter, the $58,000 model debuted on the site on Monday. Like all of HYT’s hydro-mechanical timepieces, it features a fluid-based time display and runs on a combination of fluid technology and traditional mechanics. In short, the watches use liquids stored in capillaries to indicate the passage of time.

“The H1.0 x Mr Porter timepiece reflects HYT’s core belief in dynamic cooperation,” says Grégory Dourde, CEO of HYT Watches. “In the watch, this is expressed by the seamless collaboration between mechanics and fluids. Its sale on this retail channel unites online and offline in a reality that mirrors that of the world we live in. And like time itself, this is always on the move.”

The 48.8 mm stainless steel model comes on a black rubber strap with a titanium folding-buckle clasp and features a black DLC coating with satin finishes and accents of red on the dial and side of the case, and Super-Luminova on the hour numerals, indexes and minute hand.

Beneath its domed sapphire crystal, you’ll see a piston movement that includes a coated glass capillary that contains black liquid dye around each marker, which indicates the elapsed time. Another capillary with transparent liquid indicates a time yet to come. Where they meet is now. For additional indications, look to the subdials on the face of the watch, which display minutes, running seconds and the 65-hour power reserve.

The Swiss brand, based in Neuchâtel, has created a detailed user guide to explain the intricate functionality of the H1.0 model. Gear heads, this one’s for you.

Buy Now: $58,000