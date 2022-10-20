Ineichen Auctioneers Upcoming Skeletons & Tourbillons Auction Will Include Two Custom Made Cartier Watches

Ineichen Auctioneers has been selling unique timepieces from every era of watchmaking since its founding in 1973. Later this month, the Zurich auction house’s 2022 programming with end with a two-part sale of complicated watches. The first portion will take place on October 29 and feature more than 30 watches showcasing tourbillons and skeletonization, including two one-of-a-kind Cartier models the brand custom-made for a private client.

This unique pair of Cartier timepieces was brought to Ineichen Auctioneers directly from the original owner. Both models come from the era of the maison’s Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP), which operated from 1998 to 2008. The CPCP marked a period in which Cartier revisited its archives and reimagined historic designs with modern technologies. The design of each of the two watches up for auction is based on the Tank Louis Cartier Noctambule developed by Cartier for the CPCP collection from 2004 to 2006 with the intention of creating a skeletonized Tank watch with luminous bridges.

Cartier Rotonde Skeleton Ineichen Auctioneers

The first is a platinum Tank Louis Cartier Skeleton custom-made in 2007. This rectangular watch features an open-worked dial with the brand’s trademark sword-shaped hands and sapphire cabochon crown along with the original black alligator leather strap and white gold folding clasp. The second example is a platinum Rotonde Skeleton custom-made in 2008. This classic round 39mm watch also features an open-worked dial and Cartier’s signature sapphire cabochon crown but receives the addition of blued steel Breguet-style hands. Inside both watches, you’ll find the hand-wound 9610MC skeletonized caliber complete with special finishing unique to these custom models.

“I remember I liked the original Tank Louis Cartier Skeleton design, which was produced as a limited edition for the Hong Kong market,” recalls the original owner, Victor Hsu Wei. “However, those were sold out when I’d decided I would like to buy, so I placed a custom order, asking Cartier to make a special one-of-a-kind watch for me. The same was done with the Rotonde. The original model was not a limited edition, but I wanted to have something different, so I prepared a custom design to have the fine line pattern of the open-worked bridges and mainplate. The watch was made as a piece unique, so these two are 1/1 in the world.”

Bidding on both watches will begin on October 29 starting at $20,000 each.